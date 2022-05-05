The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.05.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.05.2022
Aktien
1 KYG9887T1168 Zai Lab Ltd.
2 CA00547K1057 Adamant Holding Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 DE000A3E5KJ6 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
2 XS2478299386 TenneT Holding B.V.
3 XS2477935345 TenneT Holding B.V.
4 XS2478299469 TenneT Holding B.V.
5 US38144GAG64 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6 US38141GYU20 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7 DE000BHY0SB0 Berlin Hyp AG
8 XS2478299204 TenneT Holding B.V.
9 DE000A3MQZM5 PCC SE
10 IE0005YK6564 Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF
