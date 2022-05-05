The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.05.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.05.2022Aktien1 KYG9887T1168 Zai Lab Ltd.2 CA00547K1057 Adamant Holding Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 DE000A3E5KJ6 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG2 XS2478299386 TenneT Holding B.V.3 XS2477935345 TenneT Holding B.V.4 XS2478299469 TenneT Holding B.V.5 US38144GAG64 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.6 US38141GYU20 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.7 DE000BHY0SB0 Berlin Hyp AG8 XS2478299204 TenneT Holding B.V.9 DE000A3MQZM5 PCC SE10 IE0005YK6564 Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF