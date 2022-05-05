- (PLX AI) - SR-Bank Q1 net interest income NOK 1,009 million.
- • Q1 net income NOK 753 million vs. estimate NOK 667 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,850
|12,310
|08:04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:51
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: A result with good underlying operations, growth and positive development for business
|07:34
|SR-Bank Q1 Pretax Profit NOK 921 Million vs. Estimate NOK 791 Million
|(PLX AI) - SR-Bank Q1 net interest income NOK 1,009 million.• Q1 net income NOK 753 million vs. estimate NOK 667 million
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Reminder: Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2022 accounts, Thursday 5 May
|Fr
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (29.04.2022)
| Unternehmen ISIN-Code Dividende (Währung) Dividende (EUR) ABO WIND AG DE0005760029 - 0,49 EUR ADECOAGRO SA LU0584671464 0,157 USD 0,1495 EUR AFRY AB SE0005999836 5,5 SEK 0,5309 EUR ALCON...
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: SRBNK: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank - Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASA
|11,670
|0,00 %