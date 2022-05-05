

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals group Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income was 98 million euros, while last year's net income from continuing operations was 63 million euros.



EBITDA pre exceptionals went up 32.2 percent to 320 million euros from last year's 242 million euros. EBITDA margin pre exceptionals, meanwhile, declined to 13.2 percent from 14.3 percent a year ago.



Sales in the first quarter increased 43.7 percent to 2.432 billion euros from last year's 1.69 billion euros.



Looking ahead, LANXESS said it is confident going into the second quarter, expecting EBITDA pre exceptionals of between 280 million euros and 350 million euros, compared to prior year's 277 million euros.



Further, for the full year 2022, LANXESS still expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be significantly higher than in the previous year.



However, the guidance does not take into account potential further impacts of the war in Ukraine and the contribution of the acquisition of IFF's Microbial Control business. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LANXESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de