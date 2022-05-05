Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 08:04
Gunzilla GmbH: Gunzilla Games Announce Off The Grid, a Next-Generation Battle Royale with Strong Focus on Narrative Progression

Cyberpunk Styled Shooter Brought To Life by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Elysium) and a Script Writer Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon, Crysis)

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunzilla Games announced today OTG (Off The Grid), an all-new AAA Battle Royale third person shooter, due for release on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and expected to arrive in 2023.

Set within a dystopian future, the cyberpunk-styled shooter plans to evolve the genre through strong emphasis on narrative progression, led by Chief Visionary Officer Neill Blomkamp and Script Writer Richard K. Morgan. In addition, industry veteran Olivier Henriot (Far Cry, Assassin's Creed) assumes the role of Executive Narrative Director, ensuring a wealth of top-tier talent to bring the world of OTG to life.