Best Places to Work: Capsule Corp. Labs /Ternoa honored as one of the best companies to work in France for 2022

PARIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Corp. Labs/Ternoa, a growing blockchain startup has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in France. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing companies in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their teams and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Capsule Corp. Labs/Ternoa had a response rate of 84%, showing that most of the team is engaged and open to sharing honest feedback. Additionally, 85% of the participants recommended the organization acknowledging the company's effort to attract and retain top talents.

"This accreditation reinforced my belief that we are focusing on the right priority -- Our People! Together with our management and HR team, we're committed to driving continuous improvement to sustain an engaging and inclusive culture while focusing on the development of our people." said Clément Tequi, Deputy CEO.

"For us, getting the BPTW certification is proof that remote companies can meet workers' changing demands: more independence, more respect for the planet, and the ability to contribute their skills and talent no matter their location." said Romain Millon, Head of People.

Each year the Best Place to Work program evaluates organizations globally, across different industries, to help measure and benchmark HR practices in delivering effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

ABOUT CAPSULE CORP. LABS/TERNOA

Capsule Corp. Labs partners with developers of Augmented NFT solutions by providing them with all the resources they need for the development of their decentralized application, from ideation to launch on the Ternoa Chain.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth, and people practices. Besides the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

