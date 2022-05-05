Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London & Associated Properties Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

London & Associated Properties Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 May 2022

London and Associated Properties PLC:

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

This is to confirm that London and Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Wednesday 15 June 2022).

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 28 April 2022.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from https://www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Ends.

Contact:

Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.