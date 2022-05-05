London & Associated Properties Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 May 2022

London and Associated Properties PLC:

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

This is to confirm that London and Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Wednesday 15 June 2022).

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 28 April 2022.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from https://www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Ends.

Contact:

Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000