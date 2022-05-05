Picton Property Income Ltd - Publication of Net Zero Carbon Pathway

5 May 2022

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Publication of Net Zero Carbon Pathway

Picton announces the publication of its Net Zero Carbon Pathway ("Pathway"), which sets out the Company's response to climate change and its approach to decarbonising the business.

The Pathway is in line with the Better Buildings Partnership framework and will address: -

Operational carbon, covering whole building performance including occupier activities

Embodied carbon within the portfolio including development, refurbishment and fit out

Both energy demand and energy efficiency, through the principles of the energy hierarchy

Picton has set out how it will deliver net zero carbon by 2040. The full Pathway document is available at https://www.picton.co.uk/sustainability/governance/esg-policies/

In addition, Picton has become a signatory to the BBP Climate Commitment and will report annually on its progress. The Company will also engage and work with occupiers to help them reduce emissions that relate to their occupation.

Lena Wilson CBE, commented

"Picton's net zero carbon pathway confirms our commitment to decarbonising our business in response to the damaging effects of climate change. Not only is this the right thing to do from an environmental perspective but it is also a necessary step in safeguarding our long-term resilience and overall business performance."

Michael Morris, Chief Executive commented:

"Whilst we have been measuring and reducing emissions since 2016, we now have a comprehensive and transparent plan to achieve net zero carbon, ten years ahead of the target set by the UK Government."

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £790 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 46 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2021).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

