Lithion's Stack'd Series LFP batteries are modular and can be scaled in 4.8 kWh increments, from 9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh.From pv magazine USA Lithion said this week that its lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) residential battery is now UL-certified when paired with Sol-Ark 12K hybrid inverters. The company achieved UL 9540 certification after going through rigorous testing for reliability and safety. The Stack'd Series LFP batteries are a modular platform that can be scaled in 4.8 kWh increments, from 9.6 kWh to 38.4 kWh. The company is vertically integrated, using its own Tier 1 prismatic cells in ...

