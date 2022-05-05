- (PLX AI) - Optomed Q1 revenue EUR 3.214 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA margin -29.2%
|Optomed Q1 EBITDA EUR -937 Thousand
|28.04.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Optomed's January-March 2022 interim report to be published on 5th May 2022
|07.04.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Correction: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Optomed Plc
|07.04.
|OPTOMED OYJ: Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Optomed Plc
|21.03.
|Optomed Oyj: Optomed signs an industrial partnership with a French AI company OphtAI
|HEKSINKI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed and a French artificial intelligence (AI) company OphtAI have signed a commercial collaboration agreement, where both parties sell OphtAI...
