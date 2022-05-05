- (PLX AI) - Serneke Q1 orders SEK 1,837 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 55 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Serneke Q1 EBIT SEK 36 Million
|26.04.
|Bulletin from Annual General Meeting of Serneke Group AB (publ)
|30.03.
|Serneke Group AB publishes its annual report for the 2021 financial year
|09.02.
|Serneke Q4 EBIT SEK 71 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million
|(PLX AI) - Serneke Q4 orders SEK 1,749 million.• Q4 net income SEK 87 million vs. estimate SEK 25 million
|19.01.
|SERNEKE GROUP AB: Serneke signs turnkey agreement with ICA Fastigheter regarding commercial premises and housing in Lund
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SERNEKE GROUP AB
|4,355
|+1,04 %