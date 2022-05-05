- (PLX AI) - Humana AB Q1 revenue SEK 2,147 million.
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.6
|08:10
|Humana AB Q1 Net Income SEK 29 Million
|17.03.
|HUMANA AB: Humana most sustainable healthcare provider in Sweden - again!
|23.02.
|Notification regarding Humana AB:s holding of its own shares
|15.02.
|Humana AB has resolved to repurchase own shares
|10.02.
|Humana AB Q4 Net Income SEK 33 Million vs. Estimate SEK 56 Million
|(PLX AI) - Humana AB Q4 revenue SEK 2,110 million vs. estimate SEK 2,090 million.• Q4 EPS SEK 0.68
