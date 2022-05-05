

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY), Germany's flag carrier, on Thursday reported a decline in loss for the first quarter, amidst a rise in demand and waning impact of Omicron variant of Covid-19. In addition, owing to a rise in demand, the Group has reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the full year.



For the quarter ended in March, the airline reported a loss of 584 million euros or 0.49 euros per share, compared with a loss of 1.04 billion euros or 1.75 euros per share, reported for the same period a year ago.



Loss before interest and taxes was 640 million euros, less than 1.13 billion euros posted for the quarter ended in March 2021. Adjusted loss before interest and taxes also moved down to 591 million euros, from 1.04 billion euros.



The Group generated a total revenue of 5.36 billion euros, compared with 2.56 billion euros, on year-on-year basis.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the financial forecast remains unchanged for an improvement in adjusted EBIT compared to the previous year. For the fiscal 2021, adjusted EBIT, the company's key performance indicator, was a loss of 2.35 billion euros.



Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: '.Supply chains around the world are still disrupted while demand for freight capacity remains high. This makes our strategic decision to further strengthen Lufthansa Cargo even more valuable.'







