Coinsilium Group Limited: Signing ECA and advisory agreement with Silta Finance

London UK, 5 May 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce its appointment as advisor to Switzerland-registered Silta Finance AG ("Silta") and that it has entered into an Early Contribution Agreement ("ECA") with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility token of the Silta ecosystem. Silta is building a bridge connecting Decentralised Finance (DeFi) to sustainability-conscious infrastructure project developers.

Highlights:

-- Coinsilium enters into ECA for USD75,000 for future SILTA digital tokens to vest over a period of time.

-- Coinsilium to provide strategic advisory services to Silta in relation to market trends, innovations, andnew developments in DeFi and blockchain-powered project finance.

-- Silta facilitates on-chain collateral and enables sustainability-conscious infrastructure developers toaccess liquidity in DeFi.

-- The Silta Score, which reflects the creditworthiness as well as the social and environmental impact of aninfrastructure project, is encapsulated in a dynamic and periodically updating NFT (non-fungible token).

-- Silta aims to help balance crypto investors' portfolios with new products largely immune to thefluctuations of the cryptocurrency markets.

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented:

"One of the early visions of Decentralised Finance ("DeFi") was the potential for creating a practical bridge between the world of crypto finance and real-world infrastructure project finance. This was a subject I wrote about extensively in my article 'The Coded Income Model', published on Medium in July 2020. The article sought to address the issue of the circular nature of DeFi and its effective disconnect from the real world economy.

Until now we have reviewed many DeFi projects aiming to address the complexities of this challenge, however, Silta stands out uniquely for us as having a real potential for creating a workable bridge between real world infrastructure projects and crypto finance and liquidity. Importantly, the Silta team also has the right experience and credentials for the challenge and we are therefore very excited to participate in this strategic funding round and to be acting as advisors, helping them towards the successful launch and roll-out of this exciting project."

Ben Sheppard, Co-founder at Silta Finance, commented:

"When selecting investors, it's important to pick the right ones that believe in the overall vision of the project. With Coinsilium, we immediately saw great alignment. This is a relationship that can potentially deliver significant downstream benefits through partnerships and financing for projects because of our respective backgrounds. I am personally looking forward to leveraging the knowledge and experience of both Malcolm and Eddy along this journey."

Terms of the ECA

Under the terms of the ECA, Coinsilium will receive USD75,000 in value of SILTA tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time after the SILTA token generating event takes place. At this stage the Company cannot disclose specific details regarding the price or the number of tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due course, when the Company is in a position to do so.

Advisory Services

Coinsilium has agreed to provide strategic advisory services to Silta for a period which can vary based on the date of the SILTA token generation event. The services will include the provision of strategic advice in respect to market trends, new developments and innovations in DeFi and project financing. Commercial terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements.

Background to Silta

Silta is a solution that bridges DeFi to the development of sustainability-conscious infrastructure. Silta conducts credit and sustainability impact assessments on real-world asset (RWA) financing applications and facilitates on-chain collateral. The founding team has deep industry experience in project finance, infrastructure development, software engineering, and blockchain protocols.

SILTA is the native token of the Silta ecosystem. It is a hybrid utility/payment token with the following functionality:

-- Access to the Silta dApp and the ability to submit infrastructure funding applications.

-- Taking part in the governance of the Silta DAO.

-- Ability to pay fees for the due diligence process and impact assessment.

-- Eligibility for token rewards for successfully meeting impact goals.

-- Posting on-chain collateral to underwrite loans for infrastructure development.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Silta Finance

Silta is a solution that bridges DeFi to sustainability-driven infrastructure developers. Silta conducts credit and sustainability impact assessments on real-world asset (RWA) financing applications and facilitates on-chain collateral. Silta Finance AG is the corporate entity which manages the development of the Silta solution. To find out more about how Silta enables sustainability-conscious infrastructure developers to access liquidity in DeFi, see silta.finance.

Press contact: Ben Sheppard (ben@silta.finance, ?+358 45 7875 7959?).???

