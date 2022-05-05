Anzeige
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.148 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.966 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.128     GBP0.951 
 
                                    GBP0.957924 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134819

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,492,806 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6421       1.148         XDUB      08:30:11      00058646010TRLO0 
1951       1.144         XDUB      09:02:29      00058647414TRLO0 
3606       1.144         XDUB      09:02:29      00058647415TRLO0 
307       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648640TRLO0 
434       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648639TRLO0 
812       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648638TRLO0 
908       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648641TRLO0 
1077       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648642TRLO0 
1713       1.138         XDUB      09:31:53      00058648643TRLO0 
6089       1.136         XDUB      10:01:15      00058649938TRLO0 
605       1.132         XDUB      10:04:52      00058650119TRLO0 
156       1.132         XDUB      10:05:00      00058650121TRLO0 
464       1.132         XDUB      10:05:00      00058650122TRLO0 
4712       1.132         XDUB      10:05:00      00058650123TRLO0 
300       1.132         XDUB      10:10:48      00058650379TRLO0 
1296       1.134         XDUB      10:46:27      00058651552TRLO0 
90000      1.132         XLON      10:50:07      00058651691TRLO0 
90        1.134         XDUB      11:30:37      00058653588TRLO0 
389       1.134         XDUB      11:30:37      00058653586TRLO0 
5598       1.134         XDUB      11:30:37      00058653587TRLO0 
2665       1.140         XDUB      12:48:01      00058656825TRLO0 
2886       1.140         XDUB      12:48:01      00058656826TRLO0 
200       1.142         XDUB      13:27:17      00058658830TRLO0 
873       1.142         XDUB      13:27:17      00058658831TRLO0 
1770       1.142         XDUB      13:27:17      00058658832TRLO0 
225       1.142         XDUB      14:20:22      00058661978TRLO0 
225       1.142         XDUB      14:20:22      00058661977TRLO0 
1447       1.142         XDUB      14:20:22      00058661980TRLO0 
1969       1.142         XDUB      14:20:22      00058661976TRLO0 
2208       1.142         XDUB      14:20:22      00058661979TRLO0 
1855       1.142         XDUB      14:22:10      00058662098TRLO0 
4218       1.142         XDUB      14:22:10      00058662097TRLO0 
1987       1.138         XDUB      14:22:30      00058662115TRLO0 
1377       1.138         XDUB      14:22:31      00058662120TRLO0 
2274       1.138         XDUB      14:31:38      00058662790TRLO0 
774       1.138         XDUB      14:56:59      00058664953TRLO0 
314       1.138         XDUB      14:56:59      00058664954TRLO0 
4480       1.138         XDUB      14:56:59      00058664955TRLO0 
15        1.134         XDUB      15:22:00      00058667339TRLO0 
1        1.134         XDUB      15:33:47      00058668434TRLO0 
1988       1.134         XDUB      15:35:10      00058668587TRLO0 
4269       1.134         XDUB      15:35:10      00058668588TRLO0 
917       1.132         XDUB      15:56:46      00058670190TRLO0 
2000       1.132         XDUB      15:56:46      00058670189TRLO0 
3839       1.130         XDUB      16:00:24      00058670519TRLO0 
618       1.128         XDUB      16:02:01      00058670626TRLO0 
31        1.128         XDUB      16:03:26      00058670701TRLO0 
2647       1.128         XDUB      16:04:58      00058670851TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3062       96.60         XLON      08:29:56      00058646001TRLO0 
3298       96.60         XLON      08:37:21      00058646305TRLO0 
2000       96.30         XLON      09:02:29      00058647416TRLO0 
2000       95.90         XLON      09:55:03      00058649637TRLO0 
2000       95.50         XLON      10:01:27      00058649942TRLO0 
2000       95.50         XLON      10:03:45      00058650065TRLO0 
1400       95.50         XLON      10:03:45      00058650066TRLO0 
395       95.40         XLON      10:32:15      00058651036TRLO0 
3601       95.90         XLON      12:06:05      00058655113TRLO0 
2663       95.80         XLON      12:06:05      00058655114TRLO0 
214       95.80         XLON      12:06:05      00058655115TRLO0 
460       95.80         XLON      12:06:05      00058655116TRLO0 
104       96.00         XLON      12:38:49      00058656442TRLO0 
521       96.00         XLON      12:42:55      00058656645TRLO0 
2812       96.00         XLON      12:42:55      00058656646TRLO0 
2000       96.00         XLON      12:48:01      00058656827TRLO0 
39        96.10         XLON      13:22:10      00058658585TRLO0 
31        96.10         XLON      13:22:14      00058658587TRLO0 
47        96.10         XLON      13:22:18      00058658611TRLO0 
3577       96.30         XLON      14:05:41      00058661145TRLO0 
194       96.30         XLON      14:05:41      00058661146TRLO0 
93        96.10         XLON      14:22:16      00058662109TRLO0 
1109       96.10         XLON      14:22:16      00058662110TRLO0 
1391       96.10         XLON      14:22:16      00058662111TRLO0 
1141       96.10         XLON      14:22:16      00058662112TRLO0 
2629       95.80         XLON      14:32:42      00058662899TRLO0 
1404       95.80         XLON      14:32:42      00058662900TRLO0 
2000       95.50         XLON      14:32:42      00058662901TRLO0 
885       95.60         XLON      14:32:42      00058662902TRLO0 
171       96.00         XLON      14:56:36      00058664917TRLO0 
3098       96.00         XLON      14:56:36      00058664918TRLO0 
1136       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665026TRLO0 
349       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665027TRLO0 
411       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665028TRLO0 
757       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665029TRLO0 
106       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665030TRLO0 
973       95.90         XLON      14:58:00      00058665031TRLO0 
3100       95.70         XLON      15:02:00      00058665382TRLO0 
2645       95.60         XLON      15:35:10      00058668585TRLO0 
1106       95.60         XLON      15:35:10      00058668586TRLO0 
2459       95.50         XLON      15:37:23      00058668757TRLO0 
843       95.50         XLON      15:53:23      00058669972TRLO0 
2373       95.50         XLON      15:53:23      00058669973TRLO0 
1930       95.40         XLON      15:53:36      00058669994TRLO0 
2000       95.40         XLON      15:56:46      00058670188TRLO0 
2487       95.20         XLON      16:08:26      00058671125TRLO0 
2000       95.20         XLON      16:12:26      00058671670TRLO0 
2000       95.10         XLON      16:15:20      00058671980TRLO0 
1073       95.10         XLON      16:15:25      00058671985TRLO0 
355       95.10         XLON      16:15:25      00058671986TRLO0 
97        95.10         XLON      16:15:25      00058671987TRLO0 
461       95.10         XLON      16:15:25      00058671988TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  159621 
EQS News ID:  1343977 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

