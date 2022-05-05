DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 4 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.148 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.966 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.128 GBP0.951 GBP0.957924 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134819

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 707,492,806 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6421 1.148 XDUB 08:30:11 00058646010TRLO0 1951 1.144 XDUB 09:02:29 00058647414TRLO0 3606 1.144 XDUB 09:02:29 00058647415TRLO0 307 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648640TRLO0 434 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648639TRLO0 812 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648638TRLO0 908 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648641TRLO0 1077 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648642TRLO0 1713 1.138 XDUB 09:31:53 00058648643TRLO0 6089 1.136 XDUB 10:01:15 00058649938TRLO0 605 1.132 XDUB 10:04:52 00058650119TRLO0 156 1.132 XDUB 10:05:00 00058650121TRLO0 464 1.132 XDUB 10:05:00 00058650122TRLO0 4712 1.132 XDUB 10:05:00 00058650123TRLO0 300 1.132 XDUB 10:10:48 00058650379TRLO0 1296 1.134 XDUB 10:46:27 00058651552TRLO0 90000 1.132 XLON 10:50:07 00058651691TRLO0 90 1.134 XDUB 11:30:37 00058653588TRLO0 389 1.134 XDUB 11:30:37 00058653586TRLO0 5598 1.134 XDUB 11:30:37 00058653587TRLO0 2665 1.140 XDUB 12:48:01 00058656825TRLO0 2886 1.140 XDUB 12:48:01 00058656826TRLO0 200 1.142 XDUB 13:27:17 00058658830TRLO0 873 1.142 XDUB 13:27:17 00058658831TRLO0 1770 1.142 XDUB 13:27:17 00058658832TRLO0 225 1.142 XDUB 14:20:22 00058661978TRLO0 225 1.142 XDUB 14:20:22 00058661977TRLO0 1447 1.142 XDUB 14:20:22 00058661980TRLO0 1969 1.142 XDUB 14:20:22 00058661976TRLO0 2208 1.142 XDUB 14:20:22 00058661979TRLO0 1855 1.142 XDUB 14:22:10 00058662098TRLO0 4218 1.142 XDUB 14:22:10 00058662097TRLO0 1987 1.138 XDUB 14:22:30 00058662115TRLO0 1377 1.138 XDUB 14:22:31 00058662120TRLO0 2274 1.138 XDUB 14:31:38 00058662790TRLO0 774 1.138 XDUB 14:56:59 00058664953TRLO0 314 1.138 XDUB 14:56:59 00058664954TRLO0 4480 1.138 XDUB 14:56:59 00058664955TRLO0 15 1.134 XDUB 15:22:00 00058667339TRLO0 1 1.134 XDUB 15:33:47 00058668434TRLO0 1988 1.134 XDUB 15:35:10 00058668587TRLO0 4269 1.134 XDUB 15:35:10 00058668588TRLO0 917 1.132 XDUB 15:56:46 00058670190TRLO0 2000 1.132 XDUB 15:56:46 00058670189TRLO0 3839 1.130 XDUB 16:00:24 00058670519TRLO0 618 1.128 XDUB 16:02:01 00058670626TRLO0 31 1.128 XDUB 16:03:26 00058670701TRLO0 2647 1.128 XDUB 16:04:58 00058670851TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3062 96.60 XLON 08:29:56 00058646001TRLO0 3298 96.60 XLON 08:37:21 00058646305TRLO0 2000 96.30 XLON 09:02:29 00058647416TRLO0 2000 95.90 XLON 09:55:03 00058649637TRLO0 2000 95.50 XLON 10:01:27 00058649942TRLO0 2000 95.50 XLON 10:03:45 00058650065TRLO0 1400 95.50 XLON 10:03:45 00058650066TRLO0 395 95.40 XLON 10:32:15 00058651036TRLO0 3601 95.90 XLON 12:06:05 00058655113TRLO0 2663 95.80 XLON 12:06:05 00058655114TRLO0 214 95.80 XLON 12:06:05 00058655115TRLO0 460 95.80 XLON 12:06:05 00058655116TRLO0 104 96.00 XLON 12:38:49 00058656442TRLO0 521 96.00 XLON 12:42:55 00058656645TRLO0 2812 96.00 XLON 12:42:55 00058656646TRLO0 2000 96.00 XLON 12:48:01 00058656827TRLO0 39 96.10 XLON 13:22:10 00058658585TRLO0 31 96.10 XLON 13:22:14 00058658587TRLO0 47 96.10 XLON 13:22:18 00058658611TRLO0 3577 96.30 XLON 14:05:41 00058661145TRLO0 194 96.30 XLON 14:05:41 00058661146TRLO0 93 96.10 XLON 14:22:16 00058662109TRLO0 1109 96.10 XLON 14:22:16 00058662110TRLO0 1391 96.10 XLON 14:22:16 00058662111TRLO0 1141 96.10 XLON 14:22:16 00058662112TRLO0 2629 95.80 XLON 14:32:42 00058662899TRLO0 1404 95.80 XLON 14:32:42 00058662900TRLO0 2000 95.50 XLON 14:32:42 00058662901TRLO0 885 95.60 XLON 14:32:42 00058662902TRLO0 171 96.00 XLON 14:56:36 00058664917TRLO0 3098 96.00 XLON 14:56:36 00058664918TRLO0 1136 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665026TRLO0 349 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665027TRLO0 411 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665028TRLO0 757 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665029TRLO0 106 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665030TRLO0 973 95.90 XLON 14:58:00 00058665031TRLO0 3100 95.70 XLON 15:02:00 00058665382TRLO0 2645 95.60 XLON 15:35:10 00058668585TRLO0 1106 95.60 XLON 15:35:10 00058668586TRLO0 2459 95.50 XLON 15:37:23 00058668757TRLO0 843 95.50 XLON 15:53:23 00058669972TRLO0 2373 95.50 XLON 15:53:23 00058669973TRLO0 1930 95.40 XLON 15:53:36 00058669994TRLO0 2000 95.40 XLON 15:56:46 00058670188TRLO0 2487 95.20 XLON 16:08:26 00058671125TRLO0 2000 95.20 XLON 16:12:26 00058671670TRLO0 2000 95.10 XLON 16:15:20 00058671980TRLO0 1073 95.10 XLON 16:15:25 00058671985TRLO0 355 95.10 XLON 16:15:25 00058671986TRLO0 97 95.10 XLON 16:15:25 00058671987TRLO0 461 95.10 XLON 16:15:25 00058671988TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 159621 EQS News ID: 1343977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)