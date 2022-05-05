Fortescue Future Industries continues to advance its green energy ambitions, announcing it will provide new funding for Dutch solar PV module maker HyET Solar, in a move designed to accelerate a planned expansion of the company's manufacturing plant in the Netherlands.From pv magazine Australia Australia's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has joined Dutch investment fund Teslin Participates in providing new growth capital to HyET Solar to support the delivery of a Netherlands-based factory that is expected to produce at least 40 MW of thin-film solar PV modules a year. FFI confirmed the investment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...