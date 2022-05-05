- (PLX AI) - Nobia Q1 sales SEK 3,779 million vs. estimate SEK 3,693 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 4.8%
- • Q1 net income SEK 128 million
|Nobia Q1 EBIT SEK 182 Million vs. Estimate SEK 266 Million
|08:36
|NOBIA AB: Interim report January - March 2022
|27.04.
|Nobia Falls Nearly 4% as Carnegie Downgrades on Cost Concerns
|(PLX AI) - Nobia falls nearly 4% in early trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.• Price target cut to SEK 42 from SEK 54• Q1 sales may increase 9% year...
|21.04.
|NOBIA AB: Changes to the business area reporting
|20.04.
|NOBIA AB: Invitation to presentation of Q1 interim report 2022
