Donnerstag, 05.05.2022

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
05.05.22
09:14 Uhr
0,568 Euro
-0,002
-0,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 08:58
Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2022: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stronger product tanker market

  • Total income Q1:
    SEK 124.1 (179.6) million
  • EBITDA Q1:
    SEK 29.7 (-45.7) million
  • Result before tax Q1:
    SEK -30.4 (-120.2) million
  • Result per share after tax Q1:
    SEK -0.64 (-2.54)

Events in the first quarter

  • Sale of two P-MAX vessels
  • P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris chartered out
  • Technical design study for possible container conversion launched
  • New long-term financial covenant terms

Events after the end of the quarter

  • No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 124.1 (179.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 29.7 (-45.7)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 3.2 (-5.4)
  • Operating result, SEK million: -12.5 (-101.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -30.4 (-120.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -30.5 (-121.4)
  • Equity ratio, %: 14 (25)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 34.5 (232.7)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -0.64 (-2.54)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 5.80 (15.90)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 May 2022, at 08.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: 0704 855 188
E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: 0704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-31-march-2022,c3560622

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3560622/1574836.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"31 March 2022 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3560622/899e768cc5ffcef7.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20220505

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/stena-provence-in-drydock,c3046152

Stena Provence in drydock

© 2022 PR Newswire
