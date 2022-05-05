DJ Pharnext: The Latest Findings From CMT&Me, a 'Real-World' Digital Lifestyle Study on Charcot-Marie-Tooth Diseases ('CMTs'), to be Presented at the 2022 Peripheral Nerve Society ('PNS') Annual Meeting

PARIS, France, May 5, 2022, 8:30 CET - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces that new findings from CMT&Me, a 'real-world' digital lifestyle study in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth diseases ('CMTs'), will be presented in three poster presentations at the upcoming Peripheral Nerve Society ('PNS') Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place on May 14-17, 2022, in-person at the InterContinental Hotel, in Miami, Florida, US.

CMT&Me is a real-world digital lifestyle study launched in October 2018 for 5 years duration, both in Europe and the US, where self-reported data from patients with CMTs are collected on a regular basis. The objective of the study is to better understand the impact of the disease on patients' daily lives and help them manage their condition and treatment, as well as raise awareness and assess the value of potential new treatments. This study is managed by the company Vitaccess in collaboration with patient advocacy groups and key opinion leaders in the field, with the support of Pharnext.

Details on poster presentations at PNS are as follows:

-- Title: Depression in Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from aReal-World Digital Study

Poster #27 (E-poster #1029)

Session: Sunday May 15, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

-- Title: Work Impacts in Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from aReal-World Digital Study

Poster #28 (E-poster #1030)

Session: Sunday May 15, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

-- Title: Patient-Reported Symptom Burden of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A): Findings from aReal-World Digital Study

Poster #2 (E-poster #1031)

Session: Tuesday May 17, 2022, at 12.00-2.00pm

During the event, Pharnext's team will be available for discussions at Booth #18, mezzanine exhibitor area.

More information about the CMT&Me study can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03782883

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the PleotherapyT R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

