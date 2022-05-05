Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Berlin
05.05.22
09:10 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,020
+2,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.05.2022 | 09:07
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption application 05-May-2022 / 07:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Mandatory tender offer exemption application

DATE: April 29, 2022

Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, November 28, 2022.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. ("Garanti BBVA") of the following:

As a result of the purchases within the scope of voluntary tender offer ("VTO") launched by BBVA for the entaire share capital of Garanti BBVA not already owned by BBVA, as of April 25, 2022, BBVA acquired the indirect management control (as defined in the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alim Teklifi Tebligi) no. II-26.1 ("Communiqué")) at Garanti Faktoring A.S. ("Garanti Faktoring") and Garanti Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. ("Garanti Yatirim Ortakligi"), two fully consolidated subsidiaries of Garanti BBVA both of which are listed at Borsa Istanbul.

Taking into consideration that the VTO is primarily aimed at increasing BBVA's stake in Garanti BBVA (and not in these two listed subsidiaries) and the fact that these two subsidiaries do not constitute a material portion of Garanti BBVA's business, on April 29, 2022, BBVA applied to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey for an exemption from launching mandatory tender offer for both of Garanti Faktoring and Garanti Yatirim Ortakligi pursuant to the article (18)(1)(c) of the Communiqué.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 159631 
EQS News ID:  1344167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 02:34 ET (06:34 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
