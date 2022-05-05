Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
Physitrack PLC Adjusts its Financial Calendar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Physitrack PLC has adjusted its previously communicated financial calendar for 2022, where the date for publication of the Q1 interim report has been moved to 25 May 2022.

Updated financial calendar
25 May 2022 - Interim report Q1 (1 Jan 2022 - 31 March 2022) - new date
25 August 2022 - Interim report Q2 (1 Jan 2022 - 30 June 2022)
24 November 2022 - Interim report Q3 (1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022)
28 February 2023 - Year-end-report (1 Jan 2022 - 31 Dec 2022)

The updated financial calendar is also available on the company's website: physitrackgroup.com

For further information, please contact:
Adam Nilsson, Investor relations: ir@physitrack.com. +46 (0) 70 746 44 21

About Physitrack PLC
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack technology platform and care professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK). www.physitrackgroup.com

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.
info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

Physitrack PLC adjusts its financial calendar

SOURCE: Physitrack



© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
