DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.9085
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2665932
CODE: LEMB LN
ISIN: LU1686830909
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 159672 EQS News ID: 1344265 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344265&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 05, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)