DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 04-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.501
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1297992
CODE: KRW LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 159693 EQS News ID: 1344307 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344307&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 05, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)