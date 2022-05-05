dss+ Acquires Perfect Food Consulting

Acquisition Gives dss+ Expanded Capabilities in Sustainability & the Agri-food Industry

GENEVA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Italy-based Perfect Food Consulting will join dss+. With this acquisition, effective 4 May, dss+ adds to its offerings new capabilities, intellectual property (IP), methodologies and tools in sustainability management within the agri-food sector.

"Many current food systems are unsustainable, consuming too many resources and having too great of an environmental impact. But we at dss+ believe that this can be addressed effectively, while also ensuring profitability, environmental health and socio-economic equity," says Melissa Barrett, Sustainability & Corporate Impact Director at dss+. "With the additional capabilities of our new colleagues from Perfect Food, we now can now better help our clients to identify and implement paths to footprint reduction throughout all phases of the agri-food value chain."

Perfect Food Consulting is a leading brand in sustainability consulting within the agri-food sector in Europe. They work with notable food companies and consortia to assess current performance, to define improvement strategies and to implement targeted actions that deliver results. By joining dss+, Perfect Food clients will now have a wider range of services that are required for sustainable transformation.

"dss+ is a world class leader in protecting people and assets, transforming operations and sustaining positive change," said Massimo Marino, Founder and General Manager of Perfect Food Consulting. "We look forward to joining dss+ to help its agri-food clients globally to develop and implement actionable sustainability transformation strategies that can promote sustainable food and agriculture production systems."

This transaction follows two others made by dss+ in 2021 - that of KKS Advisors, a global leader in the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) space with particular expertise in financing and investment, and Sofies Group, a global consulting firm with expertise in the integration of sustainability into governance and operational frameworks. "We are investing in our capabilities around ESG and sustainability so that we can support clients from investment decisions and strategy development to execution and reporting" says Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+.

Perfect Food employees are based in Italy and will join a team of more than 120 sustainability consultants at dss+.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables organizations to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and management expertise and diverse team, dss+ consultants are on the ground and in the boardroom helping clients work safer, smarter and with purpose. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/375hBTM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754701/dss_Logo.jpg