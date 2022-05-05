The milestone underlines the company's position as the no.1 data provider for these markets, using complete, accurate data to unlock opportunity in high-growth regions-for the first time.

Technology leader WhereIsMyTransport has achieved its milestone mapping of 50 cities in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Europe, and Asia, becoming the first company in the world to offer high-quality mobility and location data in all of these markets. The company started mapping public transport in South Africa in 2016 before expanding globally to become the central source of data for high-growth, emerging markets.

Bandung, Indonesia. The milestone 50th city mapped by WhereIsMyTransport. (Photo: Business Wire)

WhereIsMyTransport has improved the visibility of mobility networks and emerging economies through its Transit Data, Point of Interest Data, and Real-Time Alerts. Accelerated by client successes with Google Maps, World Bank, GIZ and TUMI, as well as strategic investment from Google, Samsung Ventures, Toyota Tsusho and others, its global team of 130 people has produced over 1.1M km of public transport network data and millions of other data points.

Over the past five years, the company has tailored its data management platform to emerging markets, expanded its offering, and scaled its data production operation-its first 25 cities totaled a population of around 50 million people, its second 25 over 150 million. The milestone 50th city is Bandung, Indonesia, joining Mexico City, Bangkok, Dhaka, Dar es Salaam, and dozens more in the company's global data coverage.

WhereIsMyTransport's regionalised operating model is underpinned by world-class innovation, enabling scalable data production. Their team of data and technology experts work with local GIS professionals, deploying a cutting-edge, custom-built data management platform to simultaneously map and continuously update data in many of the world's most dynamic cities.

"This milestone further consolidates our position as the world's leading provider of high-quality data for emerging markets." says Devin de Vries, CEO and Co-Founder of WhereIsMyTransport. "For our partners, our global coverage is integral to their entry into high-growth, emerging markets, helping them scale with the undisputed best data provider."

This announcement follows the April launch of groundbreaking new updates to its consumer product Rumbo, which already has over 500,000 users in Mexico City, Lima, and Bangkok.

About WhereIsMyTransport

WhereIsMyTransport is an industry-leading technology company and central source of mobility and location data for emerging markets. Working in-field in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Europe, and Asia, WhereIsMyTransport produces and maintains an unrivalled Transit Data, Point of Interest (POI) Data, and Real-Time Alerts offering. The company's data assets improve the public transport experience for its consumer product users, and help clients develop new business in high-growth markets. WhereIsMyTransport started in South Africa, is headquartered in London, and has a globally distributed team.

