PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 11:04
Wemade Connect's Blockchain MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX Now Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Take part in a realm versus realm war between Slayers and Vampires

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect officially launched its mobile MMORPG title, Dark Eden M on WEMIX, on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store today. The game is available globally with the exception of Korea, China, and Japan.

Dark Eden M

Players will take part in the war between the rival factions of Slayers and Vampires, with realm versus realm (RvR) gameplay being a vital aspect of Dark Eden M on WEMIX. The game will be powered by both fungible and non-fungible token (NFT) blockchain technologies within the WEMIX platform, ensuring that users are at the cutting edge of gaming and technology.

Players who have previously participated in the pre-registration and social media events will receive the following rewards once they begin their adventure at launch:

  • Tier Medal 1000ea
  • Rare transformation trial ticket (1 day)
  • Rare pet trial ticket (1 day)
  • Beginner support box
  • Vehicle Leveling Capsule 30ea
  • Transformation Scroll 6ea
  • Pet Summon Scroll 6ea
  • 100,000 Gold/Bound Upgrade Stone Box
  • Inventory Slot Expansion Ticket
  • Storage Slot Expansion Ticket
  • Tier 2 Rare Armor Design

"Dark Eden M on WEMIX is a game that can provide users with a P&E (Play and Earn) experience with an easy and clear mission, the game is expected to maximize the virtuous cycle of competition and compensation," said Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect. "It will be a game that provides players with fond memories and entertaining moment-to-moment gameplay."

Interested players can now dive into Dark Eden M on WEMIX via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store now, with updates available via the official website and social media channels of Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing and also an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained much popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain in its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

Media Contact

Sangheon Park, Wemade Connect Marketing
pr@wemadeconnect.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808654/Dark_MMORPG.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
