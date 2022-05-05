HELSINKI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation Interim Report for January-March 2022

Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2022 on May 13, 2022 at approximately 9:00 EET. The report will be available at www.kamux.com after publishing.

News conference and webcast for analysts and media will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hotel Kämp, meeting room Symposion (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) at 11:00 EET in Finnish, and at 12:00 noon EET in English. CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen will present the Interim Report.

The Finnish event can be followed live through a link at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2022-q1-tulos and in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2022-q1-results

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by May 11, 2022 by email to ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

Finland Toll: +358 981710310

Sweden Toll: +46 856642651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804

United States Toll: +1 6319131422

PIN: 81509859#

Kamux Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 50 557 6765

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

