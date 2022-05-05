DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.4125

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11968559

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN

