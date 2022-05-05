DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.4964

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19948779

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

