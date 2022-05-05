DJ Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EBUY LN) Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2022 / 10:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Digital Economy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1992

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11520817

CODE: EBUY LN

ISIN: LU2023678878

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 159923 EQS News ID: 1344823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1344823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2022 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)