First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 May 2022. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants. Name: Konsolidator -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061113511 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: KONSOL -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 15,454,546 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 118,055 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after chang: 15,572,601 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 8,80 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172620 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. +45 3527 5011