

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $39.9 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $112.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $309.4 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $5.38 billion from $4.44 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $39.9 Mln. vs. $112.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $5.38 Bln vs. $4.44 Bln last year.



