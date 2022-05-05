

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $180 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $4.18 million from $4.02 million last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $73 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.18 Mln vs. $4.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $17,750 -$18,150 Mln



