

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$2.97 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$142.32 million, or -$1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $748.08 million from $777.08 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$2.97 Mln. vs. -$142.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.02 vs. -$1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $748.08 Mln vs. $777.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $780 -$790 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.1 - $3.2 Bln



