Invest in Bogota: Sales and business expectations of USD 18 million, some of the results of Bogota's participation in Expo Dubai 2020

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its participation in Expo Dubai, Bogota identified new business opportunities in strategic sectors such as health services, pharmaceuticals, fintech, service outsourcing, infrastructure, and city projects.

"Colombia is one of Dubai's preferred destinations for developing new foreign investment and expansion projects in Latin America, with more than USD 44 million of investment in the last 10 years. For this reason, in the framework of Expo Dubai, we focused on presenting all the business opportunities that exist in Bogota, to generate new business alliances and promote the capital's export and tourism offer," said Maria Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota, one of the entities that represented the city at the fair.

During the visit, investment agendas were set with the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah through working meetings with more than fifty capital funds, venture capital, entrepreneurs, and government entities.

For its part, the District Secretariat of Economic Development promoted the participation of 37 companies from the Bogota Region from sectors such as agri-food, fashion, metal mechanics, industries 4.0, chemicals, and life sciences in the Macro Business Roundtable in Dubai. At this event, sales and business expectations were reached in the order of USD 18 million. Countries such as the State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore were the most interested.

"The participation of the city and particularly of the Economic Development sector in this type of event is another way of strengthening our business fabric by connecting it with new markets while promoting the attraction of foreign investment, particularly for the major city projects proposed in the POT, which, in the long term, will allow us to increase productivity and generate employment opportunities for all," said Alfredo Bateman, Secretary of Economic Development of Bogota.

Bogota was also present at the Global Business Forum Latam, an event that brought together thousands of businessmen from all over the world to learn about business opportunities in Latin America.

On the other hand, a new commercial route was opened with the airlines Fly Emirates and Etihad: Dubai - Miami - Bogota, to enter a market of more than 2 billion people and position Bogota as a gateway to the region with approximately seven frequencies of these airlines.