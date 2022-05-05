

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $92.06 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $38.24 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $451.39 million from $370.88 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $92.06 Mln. vs. $38.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $451.39 Mln vs. $370.88 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.88 - $4.96



