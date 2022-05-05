

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $612 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $874 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $924 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $3.82 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $612 Mln. vs. $874 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.93 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.77 -Revenue (Q1): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 to $8.70



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMPRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de