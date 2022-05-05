- (PLX AI) - Huntington Ingalls Q1 revenue USD 2,576 million vs. estimate USD 2,520 million.
- • Q1 operating income USD 138 million
- • Q1 operating margin 5.4%
- • Q1 EPS USD 3.5
- • Reaffirming revenue, margin and free cash flow guidance, updating FY22 pension expectations
- • Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 8.0% and 8.1%
- • Expect FY22 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin of approximately 2.5%; and expect Mission Technologies EBITDA margin of between 8.0% and 8.5%
