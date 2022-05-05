Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Awakn's management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming May 2022 conferences.

PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Location: The National Gallery in London, UK

The National Gallery in London, UK Presentations: Professor David Nutt, Chief Research Officer, will present "Between Receptor and Mind: How Psychedelics Work in the Brain" at 10:40 a.m. BST. Professor Celia Morgan, Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, and Professor Nutt will participate on the panel "The Importance of Industry Sustainability - A Patient First Approach" at 4:30 p.m. BST.

Attend: Register here

Nordic Psychedelic Science Conference

Date: May 19-20, 2022

May 19-20, 2022 Location: Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway Presentation: Professor Celia Morgan, Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy will present " Ketamine-assisted Therapy for Addiction " on Thursday May 19 th at 2:30 p.m. CET. Dr. Ben Sessa will present "Exploring MDMA for Addictions" on Friday May 20 th at the Evening Symposium.

Attend: Register here

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23 - 26, 2022

May 23 - 26, 2022 Location: Virtual

Virtual Presentation: A fireside chat with Anthony Tennyson, CEO, will be available on-demand starting Tuesday, May 24 th at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A fireside chat with Anthony Tennyson, CEO, will be available on-demand starting Tuesday, May 24 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Attend: Register here

From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Medicine Conference

Date: May 27 - 29, 2022

May 27 - 29, 2022 Location: Hilton Toronto Downtown in Toronto, Canada

Hilton Toronto Downtown in Toronto, Canada Presentation: Professor David Nutt, Awakn's Chief Research Officer, will present on the panel " Historical and recent advances in psychedelic science, neuroscience and clinical contributions to substance use and addictions " on Friday May 27 th at 8:45 a.m. ET. Dr. Ben Sessa, Awakn's Chief Medical Officer, will present on the panel "Policy, public health, and regulatory issues: Setting the research agenda for psychedelic-assisted therapies for substance use disorders " on Friday May 27 th at 5:30 p.m. ET. Professor David Nutt, Awakn's Chief Research Officer, will present on the panel " Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy - Facts & Fiction featuring some of the world's top researchers in the field of psychedelic-assisted therapies and medicine " on Saturday May 28 th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Attend: Register here

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your appropriate representatives, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Investor Enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Tim Regan

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254

Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications

Anne Donohoe

Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications

Paul Jarman / Nora Popova

Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122827