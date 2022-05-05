State-owned Hindustan Salts Ltd. has invited bids to build and operate 1 GW of solar capacity on 5,000 acres of disused land in the Indian state of Gujarat. The developer will pay Hindustan Salts a fixed annual rental fee for the land. Bidding closes on May 25.From pv magazine India Hindustan Salts Ltd., an Indian state-owned salt producer, has opened bidding for a 1 GW solar power project at a site in the Indian state of Gujarat, following an enthusiastic response to its initial call for proposals in December. The successful bidder will develop the project on a 5,000-acre plot of disused land ...

