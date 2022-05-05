Lightpoint Medical Recognized for Surgical Technology Innovation in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

CHESHAM, England and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpoint Medical , a leading medical device company developing and marketing innovative miniaturized technologies for intra-operative cancer detection, today announced that its SENSEI miniature gamma probe has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Surgical Technology Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Lightpoint Medical's SENSEI is a miniaturized gamma probe designed to significantly widen the field of radio-guided cancer surgery. Smaller than an AA battery and designed specifically for robotic and minimally-invasive surgery, SENSEI enables radio-guided procedures in previously inaccessible tight surgical cavities such as the pelvis, abdomen, and lungs. This makes the solution applicable to a variety of surgical procedures across major cancer types, including prostate, cervical, colorectal, lung, and bladder cancer.

Used with molecularly-targeted imaging agents, SENSEI enables the direct detection of cancer during surgery to help guide surgeons in the removal of cancer and the sparing of healthy, functional tissue. The SENSEI system also connects to robotic surgical platforms such as the da Vinci, enabling visualization of the probe and radiation signal via the surgical console.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough. Lightpoint is actively working with surgeons globally, using SENSEI across a wide range of surgical procedures and specialties. We are driven to advance the efficacy of cancer surgery with SENSEI in combination with innovative new cancer-targeted imaging agents with the goal of improving surgical outcomes for people living with cancer,' said Lightpoint Medical CEO, Graeme Smith.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"While traditional hand-held gamma probes are the preferred standard of care for many applications, they are impracticable in tight surgical cavities and are extremely challenging to use in minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgery," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Lightpoint's imaging, sensing and Artificial Intelligence tools fill this need, helping surgeons quickly and accurately detect cancer in real-time in more difficult to access areas - which enhances surgical precision, improves patient outcomes, and reduces costs for healthcare systems. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Lightpoint team on winning the 'Best New Surgical Technology Solution' award for the 'breakthrough' SENSEI product."

Lightpoint has a pipeline of additional miniaturized probe technologies for intra-operative cancer detection in development, as well as AI technology to integrate with the probes.

About Lightpoint Medical

Lightpoint Medical develops and markets innovative technologies for intra-operative cancer detection. By augmenting the benefits of robotic platforms, surgeons can more accurately detect cancer intra-operatively. These improvements can help ensure that no cancer is left behind as well minimize the removal of non-cancerous tissue. Lightpoint is headquartered in the U.K. with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Barcelona; and Amsterdam. The company recently signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals to combine SENSEI with Telix's portfolio of breakthrough cancer-targeted imaging agents.

For more information visit: www.lightpointmedical.com ; www.senseisurgical.com and follow Lightpoint on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MedTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

