Food Hydrocolloids Market Size Worth USD 13,381.3 Million by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR - Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Food Hydrocolloids Market was worth around USD 9,928.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 13,381.3 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Food Hydrocolloids Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Food Hydrocolloids Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Food Hydrocolloids Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Food Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Food Hydrocolloids Market was valued approximately USD 9,928.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 13,381.3 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The expanding demand for clean-label and natural food components such as stabilisers and thickening agents, as well as the growing population, have raised the need for hydrocolloids.

The United States is one of the most important markets for hydrocolloids.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Food Hydrocolloids Market By Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, And Others). By Application (Bakery And Confectionery, Meat And Poultry Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Sauces And Dressing, And Others). By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial, Seaweed, And Synthetic). By Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Coating Material, Fat Replacer, And Gelling Agent), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028"into their research database.

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Overview

Food hydrocolloids are food additives that are used in food processing to increase the quality and shelf life of the product. The increased customer preference for convenience foods indirectly adds to the rising demand for hydrocolloids, which are used as stabilizers, binding agents, and thickening agents in convenience foods. In addition, due to the customers' hectic lifestyles, the processed food business is driven by a higher need for convenience. As a result, the need for hydrocolloids rises. The food hydrocolloid market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to an increase in consumer disposable income. Developing nations, particularly those in the Asia Pacific area with an emerging economy, are rising individual per capita income, which will fuel the industry's expansion. Moreover, the diverse applications of hydrocolloids in food, new techniques, or sophisticated phases in food processing have been introduced. Food manufacturers are using novel food processing processes and are looking for new hydrocolloids that can perform the desired functionalities.

Industry Dynamics:

Food Hydrocolloids Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver:

The global food hydrocolloids market is expanding due to increased demand for processed foods. Demand for convenient (processed) foods is being driven by rapid urbanization, rising salaries, and increased employment options for women. The move toward the production of processed foods and distribution through supermarkets and local convenience stores, particularly in metropolitan areas, has altered supply chains. Processed food manufacturers primarily focus on product differentiation in order to compete in the market. Furthermore, food hydrocolloids are utilized to thicken and stabilize compositions in processed foods in technical and regulated applications. This collection of components contributes to the viscosity, texture, and body of processed meals. As a result, rising demand for processed food products will propel the throughout the projection period.

Restraints:

Manufacturers in the hydrocolloids market confront obstacles such as changing environmental rules, pricing policies, and infrastructure improvements. In addition, adherence to international quality standards and regulations, as well as harsh conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are projected to stymie the hydrocolloids market's growth. Moreover, the global market is changing toward sugar-free or low-sugar food products. The bulk of food processing and manufacturing units today use new sweeteners or salts to generate these food products. Pectin is used in food processing to lower sugar, which is considered to replace hydrocolloids at a considerable rate.

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market: Segmentation

The Food Hydrocolloids Market is segregated based on Type, Application, and Source.

By Type, the market is classified into Gelatin, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum Arabic, Locust Bean Gum, and Others. During the projection period, the gelatin gum segment will see significant market share growth. The huge increase in processed food demand will fuel the expansion of the gelatin gum segment and, as a result, the market in focus over the forecast years.

By Application, the market is classified into Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Sauces and Dressing, and Others. The Bakery and Confectionery Segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Hydrocolloids are used in bakery and confectionery to prevent staling and improve food freshness even after freezing. The structural changes in wheat aid in the storage of bread by boosting water retention capacity and preventing ice crystal formation during frozen storage. These products do not interfere with the flavor and aroma of baked and confectionery products, and they have the added benefit of being low in fat.

By Source, the market is classified into Plant, Animal, Microbial, Seaweed, and Synthetic. The animal source sector is projected to emerge as the most widely used source because of the extensive availability of animal by-products as raw material for manufacturing hydrocolloids. It is made from the skin, bones, and hides of animals such as cows, pigs, and fowl. It is the preferable source of choice since it encourages the full usage of animals grown primarily for meat, resulting in zero waste generation. Nowadays, producers are developing goods that enable full traceability and encourage animal welfare, which aids in the delivery of safe products and provides attractive chances for the industry to grow.

Recent Developments

In 2020, CP Kelco introduced GENU Pectin YM-FP-2100, a clean-label ingredient with a medium-to-high viscosity in fruited drinking yogurt and ease of pumpability during the fruit preparation stage.

List of Key Players of Food Hydrocolloids Market:

De Pont De Nemours & Company

& Company Cargill Incorporated

Darling Ingredients

Kerry Group plc

CP Kelco

Fuerst Day Lawson

Ingredion Incorporated

Ashland Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Rico Carrageenan

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hispanagar S.A

CEAMSA

FMC Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Jungbunzlauer

B&V SRL

Tate

Lyle PLC

Fiberstar Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 9,928.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 13,381.3 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered De Pont De Nemours & Company, Cargill Incorporated, Darling Ingredients, Kerry Group plc, CP Kelco, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ingredion Incorporated, Ashland Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Rico Carrageenan, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Hispanagar, S.A, CEAMSA, FMC Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Jungbunzlauer, B&V SRL, Tate, Lyle PLC, Fiberstar, Inc.

Regional Dominance:

America dominates the industry with high knowledge of product efficiency

During the projected period, North America will be the fastest-growing market for hydrocolloids. Given the region's food habits and eating habits, there is a specific demand for the chemical for oil and fat reduction. It works as a barrier for oil and fat in breaded/fried foods that are widely consumed in the region. Calorie-dense fat and oil can be substituted with what is effectively structured water by employing hydrocolloids. As a result, consumers would like products that are low in oil and fat, which is achievable with the right use of hydrocolloids. The United States is one of the most important markets for hydrocolloids. With the large growth in the number of health-conscious consumers, the country's market for hydrocolloids is likely to expand further.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets for food hydrocolloids. The region's demand for processed meals and fast foods is expected to rise as a result of increased demand. The product's functional and clean-label perspective has led to its use as a stabilizing and texturizing component, as well as its adoption as an ingredient by numerous food and beverage producers. The expanding demand for clean-label and natural food components such as stabilisers and thickening agents, as well as the growing population, have raised the need for hydrocolloids. Furthermore, hydrocolloid manufacturing bases in Thailand, India, China, and Indonesia help to drive regional prosperity.

Global Food Hydrocolloids Market is segmented as follows:

Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Gelatin

Carrageenan

Xanthan Gum

Alginates

Agar

Pectin

Gum Arabic

Locust Bean Gum

Other

Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Sauces and Dressing

Others

Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Function Outlook (2022-2028)

Thickener

Stabilizer

Coating Material

Fat Replacer

Gelling Agent

Food Hydrocolloids Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

