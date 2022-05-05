Sun Nuclear Corporation: Sun Nuclear Highlights New SunSCAN 3D System & Smart Quality Management Solutions at ESTRO 2022

Also featured: SunCHECK Platform Updates, Newly Assimilated CIRS Solutions & Clinical User Insights

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) ("Mirion"), will feature its comprehensive solutions portfolio for independent, integrated Quality Management of Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging at the ESTRO 2022 Congress, held May 6-10 in Copenhagen, Denmark. ESTRO will mark the first live showing of the new SunSCAN 3D Cylindrical Water Scanning System. Throughout ESTRO in the Sun Nuclear booth (Hall C 1010), the company will feature: the SunSCAN 3D System; SunCHECK Platform; new CIRS solutions joining the Sun Nuclear portfolio; expanded offerings for stereotactic and MR-guided treatments; and a series of educational presentations and product demonstrations.

New SunSCAN 3D System

The new SunSCAN 3D System will be revealed at 18:05 during the ESTRO opening reception and will be on display in the Sun Nuclear booth throughout ESTRO. Just released, the SunSCAN System builds on the capabilities of Sun Nuclear's groundbreaking 3D SCANNER water tank, and introduces faster, easier workflows for beam commissioning and annual QA, as well as hyper-accurate dosimetry for the growing demands of stereotactic treatment deliveries. ESTRO attendees are invited to demonstrations of the SunSCAN System in the Sun Nuclear booth, with insights on quick tank setup, a faster AutoSetup routine, and new, intuitive SunDOSE software.

SunCHECK Platform Enhanced SaaS Option

Live demonstrations and user insights on the SunCHECK Platform will be ongoing in the Sun Nuclear booth throughout ESTRO. The SunCHECK Platform is a secure, scalable infrastructure built to meet the needs of any clinic type. Globally, more than 1,600 clinical users already rely on SunCHECK software for centralized, standardized Patient and Machine QA for their Radiation Therapy programs. Recently released, the enhanced Cloud-hosted, SaaS implementation option for the SunCHECK Platform reduces resources required for upfront deployment and ongoing support.

Partnering for Patient Safety

Sun Nuclear and CIRS are both now part of the Mirion Medical group. CIRS extends the Sun Nuclear Quality Management offering with renowned tissue simulation technology, anthropomorphic phantoms, and comprehensive testing and verification solutions. CIRS products featured in the Sun Nuclear ESTRO booth include the STEEV Phantom, ATOM Phantoms, MR Distortion and Image Fusion Head Phantom, Zeus MRgRT Motion Management QA Phantom, and more.

"From foundational commissioning with our new SunSCAN 3D System to centralized Quality Management with the SunCHECK Platform, and everything in between, we are pleased to present our unrivaled, end-to-end QA portfolio for Medical Physics and Radiation Therapy teams," said Eric Schloesser, Sun Nuclear President and CEO. "With the addition of the CIRS portfolio, we have an even more comprehensive offering to share at ESTRO 2022."

Clinical Insights

ESTRO attendees are invited to join the Sun Nuclear satellite symposium, Smarter Quality Management: Innovations & Insights, on May 8, beginning at 13:00 in auditorium 11, for highlights on the latest advancements for Quality Management. In addition, product demonstrations and clinical insights will be shared throughout the meeting in the Sun Nuclear booth.

Learn more about the solutions featured and the complete talk schedule in-booth and during the Sun Nuclear Lunch symposium at sunnuclear.com/estro.

The SunSCAN 3D system is not available for sale in all markets. CE mark pending.

At this time, the SunCHECK SaaS Solution is available for new SunCHECK Platform customers in approved markets only.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes - so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

