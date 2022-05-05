Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWinners Approved by Google To Run Sports Betting Campaigns in New Jersey as an Affiliate Marketing Aggregator

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWinners which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced that its subsidiary VegasWinners has been approved by Google to run sports betting campaigns in New Jersey as an affiliate marketing aggregator. This will allow significant growth opportunities for the business while bringing expert betting picks and legal sportsbook reviews directly to the users. Strategically, Google Ads offers VegasWinners the perfect platform to reach their core audience and approval to run sports betting ads marks a big step in for the business towards substantially increasing Revenues. VegasWinners will be launching their first Google Ads campaign in the New Jersey market this month before scaling budgets across the US in time for the NFL season launch.

Winners, Inc. subsidiary VegasWinners CMO, Andy Scott stated "New Jersey has set the standard for online sports betting and is a hyper-competitive market. The volume of relevant searches in NJ is really encouraging and this approval means that we can now deliver our leading handicapping service directly to the user at exactly the right time and at scale."

Gambling and gaming are two of the world's most popular forms of entertainment. In 2017, the global gambling industry was valued at $533 billion - a figure that has since continued to rise with future predictions, putting projected growth at $1 trillion by the year 2022.

The New Jersey sports betting market saw a 31% increase in year over year sports bets of $6,016,968,399 as compared to $4,582,898,150 in 2019 and a further increase of 82% in year over year sports bets of $10,936,041,596 in 2021 as compared to 2020. Currently New Jersey is the 2nd leading sports betting market in the US and shows no signs of slowing down. For further information, please visit Sports Betting Dime.

VegasWinners is a licensed sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently licensed in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWinners to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWinners is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWinnersis a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinnersis currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit website, twitter, facebook and Instagram.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

