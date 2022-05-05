Caliber Corporate Advisers: Martha's Vineyard Bank Selects Apiture to Power New Digital Banking Solution

Full-service community bank will modernize its user experience with the Apiture Digital Banking Platform

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that Martha's Vineyard Bank , a full-service bank headquartered in Edgartown, Massachusetts, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to support its enhanced online and mobile banking services. The Bank will leverage the Apiture platform's Consumer Banking, Business Banking, and Account Opening solutions to deliver a more modern, innovative experience to its retail and business customers.

As part of a broad technology platform transformation, Martha's Vineyard Bank will deliver a seamless, intuitive user interface and will tailor its offering to meet the specific needs of its customers. Apiture's API-first approach and client-driven development philosophy will benefit Martha's Vineyard Bank through short development cycles and access to innovation so it can evolve quickly as customer preferences change.

"Martha's Vineyard Bank is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our community," said James M. Anthony, Martha's Vineyard Bank's President and CEO. "Apiture's technology will give us the flexibility and scalability we need to create solutions best suited to our local customers while providing features and functionality on par with much larger institutions."

"With the Apiture Digital Banking Platform, Martha's Vineyard Bank customers will gain access to a best-in-class solution offering an intuitive user experience, rapid time to market, rich functionality, and flexible configuration," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "We look forward to partnering with this community banking leader as it serves as a model for other independent, community-based financial institutions."

The Apiture Digital Banking Platform integrates with more than 200 fintech partners and 40 banking cores. Apiture's award-winning technology was recently named a finalist in the 2022 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards in two categories, Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider and Best Consumer Digital Banking Solutions Provider.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

About Martha's Vineyard Bank:

Martha's Vineyard Bank is a full-service bank headquartered in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Services offered include commercial and personal banking, trust, investment services, and insurance. The Bank operates 10 locations (plus Martha's Vineyard Investment Advisors) and 16 ATMs on Martha's Vineyard and in Falmouth, MA. Martha's Vineyard Bank reports $1.91 Billion in consolidated assets as of December 31, 2021. Bank deposits are fully insured through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositor's Insurance Fund (DIF). Investment services provided by Martha's Vineyard Investment Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martha's Vineyard Bank. For more information, visit mvbank.com .

