Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to provide the following update.

The Company is pleased to announce that all the closing documents have been signed for the transfer and sale of our Clayton Valley unpatented mining claims. The remaining $1,050,000 USD funds have been deposited into the Company's bank account and the Treasury order for the 3,000,000 Cypress Development Corp shares has been issued. We believe the consolidation of Clayton Valley lithium claystone projects to be of significant value for both Enertopia and Cypress shareholders.

In the coming weeks the Company will have specific updates on the West Tonopah Lithium project covering 1,760 Acres and on our first two Provisional Patents and the next steps for the patent submission paperwork.

"The Company thanks the shareholders for their overwhelming support of the asset sale and we look forward to the next steps as we all move forward." stated President and CEO, Robert McAllister.

