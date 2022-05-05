

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $140 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $3.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $2.58 billion from $2.28 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.50 vs. $3.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.



