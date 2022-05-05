

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), a consumer goods company, said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Financial Officer Chris Peterson as President and CFO of the company with immediate effect.



Peterson will continue to lead all aspects of the company's financial operations and maintain oversight of supply chain, procurement, IT, real estate, and global business services.



Peterson, who joined Newell in 2018, has led the company's complexity reduction efforts including SKU rationalization, consolidating multiple ERP systems, eliminating unnecessary applications, and reducing legal entities.







