Donnerstag, 05.05.2022
Sondermeldung: Jetzt ganz große Kurschance vor “Mega-Turnaround” (430%)?
PR Newswire
05.05.2022 | 15:04
Odin Automotive: BE ON THE CALL: ODIN AUTOMOTIVE TO ANNOUNCE NEW COMPANY DIRECTION AND BRAND IDENTITY

Live press conference on May 19th will mark the company's first annual "Transformation Day"

LUXEMBOURG, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odin Automotive S.à r.l., an automotive holding company led by global automotive experts, will hold a live press conference on Thursday, May 19th at 9:00 EST/15:00 CET to announce the transformation of the company into its next phase, with a new expanded business direction and brand identity. The event will also mark the company's first annual "Transformation Day", focused on accelerating society's path to cleaner last mile transportation of goods and people.