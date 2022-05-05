

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$152.94 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$120.22 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$85.29 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$152.94 Mln. vs. -$120.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.37 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27



