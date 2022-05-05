ScotGems Plc - Result of AGM

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

5 May 2022

Result of Annual General Meeting

ScotGems plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 May 2022 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500