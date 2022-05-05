ScotGems Plc - Result of AGM
ScotGems plc
5 May 2022
Result of Annual General Meeting
ScotGems plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 May 2022 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
